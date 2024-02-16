Outreach and Engagement is seeking proposals for the 2024 Engaged Scholarship Symposium that will be held on April 17-18, in the Student Union Building.







We are inviting proposals for presentations from college and university faculty, academic staff, administrators, and students that will inform or advance the theory and practice of engaged teaching, research/creative activity, or service in higher education based on research or evidence-based practice.





Deadline for proposal submissions is February 21, 2024







Please visit our InfoReady site for detailed symposium information and to submit your proposal.



