Judges Needed for Graduate Poster Competition

Judges are needed for the 23rd annual Graduate School Poster Competition at Texas Tech University.

The primary purpose of this competition is to offer graduate students an opportunity to explain their research to a general, non-specialized audience. Students, staff, and faculty are invited to participate. 

The 2024 Poster Competition will be held in person in the Student Union Building on campus. Judges will be given a list of posters to score at check-in and will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the student researchers. Judging will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

To register, click here. Please contact us at studentlife.gradschool@ttu.edu if you have any questions. 
Posted:
2/28/2024

Originator:
Maryellen Baeza

Email:
maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu

Department:
Graduate School

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2024

Location:
Red Raider Ballroom - Student Union Building


