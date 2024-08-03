Judges are needed for the 23rd annual Graduate School Poster Competition at Texas Tech University.

The primary purpose of this competition is to offer graduate students an opportunity to explain their research to a general, non-specialized audience. Students, staff, and faculty are invited to participate.

The 2024 Poster Competition will be held in person in the Student Union Building on campus. Judges will be given a list of posters to score at check-in and will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the student researchers. Judging will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.



