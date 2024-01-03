CALL FOR POSTER ABSTRACTS

Promoting Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration in Research





Description:

This is a call for abstracts to be presented in poster format that demonstrate cross-disciplinary collaborative projects. Cross-disciplinary collaborative projects combine multiple investigators that apply different/multiple/diverse approaches and methods to solve specific problems. These abstracts can include any research discipline and is open-ended.







The top 3 poster projects will be selected during the conference for the 1st place $500 2nd place $300 3rd place $200





Eligibility:

Faculty and Graduate students from all disciplines.







For more information and how to submit and abstract please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php

