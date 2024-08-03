CALL FOR POSTER ABSTRACTS
Promoting Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration in Research
Description:
This is a call for abstracts to be presented in poster format that demonstrate cross-disciplinary collaborative projects. Cross-disciplinary collaborative projects combine multiple investigators that apply different/multiple/diverse approaches and methods to solve specific problems. These abstracts can include any research discipline and is open-ended.
The top 3 poster projects will be selected during the conference for the
1st place $500
2nd place $300
3rd place $200
Eligibility:
Faculty and Graduate students from all disciplines.