As part of our ongoing facilities strategic alignment efforts, we are partnering with DumontJanks to collect data on research collaborations among our full-time faculty.

The survey will ask you to enter your email and primary building (however you interpret primary), which themes your research touches on, the colleges you collaborate with, and the people within your college with whom you collaborate. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The data will be used to create social network maps that will illustrate the different research communities at Texas Tech University. These maps will then inform strategies to foster even more collaboration and research.

Thank you in advance for your participation and support.

TAKE SURVEY NOW