We are seeking never-married fathers to participate in our research project on masculinity, fatherhood, and relationships. Eligible participants for this study must be 18 years old or older, be a first-time father, have a child between the ages of 6 months old to 5 years old, and cannot be married or have ever been married. Participants would complete a survey, which is estimated to take about half an hour to complete, and an in-person or online interview, which is estimated to take about an hour and a half to two and a half hours to complete. Interviews will be audio/video recorded. Upon completion of both the survey and the interview, participants will receive a $40 gift card. Please email Emma Willis-Grossmann (

) for more information or to receive the survey link to participate.