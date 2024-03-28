Symposium sessions will feature projects and activities from various disciplines that involve mutually beneficial partnerships with communities. Attendees will gain insights into:
- ways of embedding outreach and engagement into teaching, research, or creative activities
- integrating engagement into the curriculum
- building and sustaining effective partnerships; using engagement with communities to advance scholarship or external funding,
- evaluating and assessing impacts on communities
- and much more.
The Symposium Luncheon will feature Terrence Coffie as the keynote speaker who will speak about the importance of community collaborations for achieving social change.
Please contact Lindsay Wren at lindsay.wren@ttu.edu with any questions.