Symposium sessions will feature projects and activities from various disciplines that involve mutually beneficial partnerships with communities. Attendees will gain insights into:





ways of embedding outreach and engagement into teaching, research, or creative activities

integrating engagement into the curriculum

building and sustaining effective partnerships; using engagement with communities to advance scholarship or external funding,

evaluating and assessing impacts on communities

and much more.





The Symposium Luncheon will feature Terrence Coffie as the keynote speaker who will speak about the importance of community collaborations for achieving social change.











For more information and to register CLICK HERE











Please contact Lindsay Wren at lindsay.wren@ttu.edu with any questions.





