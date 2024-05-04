Interested in an interdisciplinary and immersive research experience this summer that spans developmental science, psychology, neuroscience, and family science? Apply to be a paid summer undergrad research assistant!

Dr. Christy Rogers is hiring several undergrad research assistants to join her SIBS Lab for Summer 2024. Research assistants will work 10 hours per week across the summer (vacations are negotiable during this time). Tasks will include data collection, participant communication, data management, and opportunities to engage in independent research projects. Prior research experience is not required. Students who identify as a first-generation student, a racial or ethnic minority, sexual or gender diverse, or another unspecified intersectional group are encouraged to apply—your identity is valued and supported.

To learn more about the SIBS Lab and their research, check out their lab website at this link.

To apply, email Dr. Rogers (christy.rogers@ttu.edu) your CV or resume and fill out the following application at the link below.

Application Link:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7NUJuesp46gGMYZ