The Personality Assessment and Treatment Seeking (PATS) lab led by Dr. Paul Ingram is accepting applications for new undergraduate research assistants to join our team for summer and/or fall 2024 semesters! This is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience contributing to psychological science AND receive credit. Undergraduate researchers work with our group for 10 hours per week and earn PSY 4000 credits. Our research is focused on understanding and improving psychological assessment across a number of populations (e.g., neuropsychology, active-duty/Veteran, trauma-exposed families, LGBTQ+, etc.). Through this, gain valuable research experience to support applications for post-graduation careers or applications to graduate training and receive mentorship on advancing your career by working with data, present your OWN research, collaborate with graduate students, interact with research participants, and receive ongoing professional development training.



