The Provost’s Office of International Affairs invites TTU Faculty to a Workshop on International Research Portfolios sponsored by the International Research Network (IRN) in conjunction with the Center for Global Communication (CGC). The workshop will be held at the ICC building’s Hall of Nations on Thursday April 25th from 11:00am till 1:30pm.

Lunch will be provided.

To sign up for the event, please RSVP at the following URL: https://forms.gle/39pgD1ywn6mYt9on6

For more information, see:

• IRN: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/apps/intlrsch/network/workshop.php “Join the Conversation”

• CGC: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/cgc