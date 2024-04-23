|
This event is part of the Texas Tech Research Showcase. We’re kicking off the showcase with a poster session to highlight recently funded Strategic Research Initiatives. Learn about the research happening on campus in our Strategic Research Themes, meet new faculty and discuss opportunities to collaborate.
April 24 will feature a day of national security panels, with experts from federal and state agencies and national labs attending to discuss research in power grid and infrastructure security, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, combustion and energetics, and food safety and security.
This event is open to all Texas Tech faculty and staff. View the agenda and register here.
|Posted:
4/16/2024
Originator:
Kaitlyn Hale
Email:
kaitlyn.hale@ttu.edu
Department:
ORDC
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/23/2024
Location:
National Ranching Heritage Center
