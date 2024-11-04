We’re familiar with open access resources and open educational resources but wait—there's more! Join Kennesaw State University Libraries, in collaboration with Texas Tech University Libraries, as we highlight and explore a variety of open scholarship practices at our second annual All Things Open Week Virtual Conference 2024. You might be wondering, what does “all things open” encompass? · Open access publishing · Open data · Open educational resources · Open pedagogy · Open science · Open-source software · Open licensing and fair use · And any other efforts to increase access and equity! Virtual events including lightning talks and full-length presentations will take place April 15-18. All events begin at noon. View the schedule and register at digitalcommons.kennesaw.edu/ ato/2024allthingsopen/. For more information, email Sabrina Davis. Posted:

4/11/2024



