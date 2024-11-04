We’re familiar with open access resources and open educational resources but wait—there's more! Join Kennesaw State University Libraries, in collaboration with Texas Tech University Libraries, as we highlight and explore a variety of open scholarship practices at our second annual All Things Open Week Virtual Conference 2024. You might be wondering, what does “all things open” encompass?
· Open access publishing
· Open data
· Open educational resources
· Open pedagogy
· Open science
· Open-source software
· Open licensing and fair use
· And any other efforts to increase access and equity!
Virtual events including lightning talks and full-length presentations will take place April 15-18. All events begin at noon. View the schedule and register at digitalcommons.kennesaw.edu/ato/2024allthingsopen/.
For more information, email Sabrina Davis.