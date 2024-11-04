TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
All Things Open Week Conference Registration

We’re familiar with open access resources and open educational resources but wait—there's more! Join Kennesaw State University Libraries, in collaboration with Texas Tech University Libraries, as we highlight and explore a variety of open scholarship practices at our second annual All Things Open Week Virtual Conference 2024. You might be wondering, what does “all things open” encompass?

· Open access publishing

· Open data

· Open educational resources

· Open pedagogy

· Open science

· Open-source software

· Open licensing and fair use

· And any other efforts to increase access and equity!

Virtual events including lightning talks and full-length presentations will take place April 15-18. All events begin at noon. View the schedule and register at digitalcommons.kennesaw.edu/ato/2024allthingsopen/.

For more information, email Sabrina Davis.

 
Posted:
4/11/2024

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories