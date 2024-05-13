All Procurement Services departments (Strategic Acquisitions, Payment Strategies, Contract Management, Vendor Services, Pcard, Travel, and Business Intelligence) will work remotely from May 13th through June 28th because of renovation work at TTU Plaza.





Procurement Services will have a pop-up location with limited staffing at Holden Hall, room 151. A drop box will be at this location, but dropped-off items will take longer to process. Mail service and UPS/FedEx shipments will be directed to this temporary location.





The most efficient means of communicating with the departments and staff include:

1. Established Microsoft TEAMS channels for support (TechBuy, Pcard, Travel)

2. Support email boxes:

a. TechBuy & general– techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu

b. Contracts – contracting@ttu.edu

c. Purchases – strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu

d. Vendor support – vendor.services@ttu.edu

e. Pcard – purchasing.pcard@ttu.edu

f. Travel – travelservices@ttu.edu

g. Invoices and payments – payment.strategies@ttu.edu

3. General office phone – 806-742-3844 (there may be a short delay in connecting with us by phone).

4. When needed, we will have staff available to handle the distribution of PCards, travel cards, and fleet cards.