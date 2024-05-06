Every writer needs a reader! The Graduate Writing Center offers up to three 50-minute writing consultations per week to graduate students and post-docs from all disciplines. We provide support in developing class projects, job documents, publications, theses, dissertations, and more. Whether you're at the brainstorming and outlining stage or would like to review a completed draft, our trained peer and professional consultants are available to help you not only strengthen your current project but also expand your writing skills for future projects.

Learn more about our consultation process, modalities, and summer hours here.

You can schedule a consultation directly here.

If you have any questions, please contact us at gradwritingcenter@ttu.edu. To learn more about our other services, including writing groups, workshops, thesis and dissertation boot camps and special programs, check out our website at www.grad.writingcenter.ttu.edu.

