Writing Consultations available for graduate students and post-docs!
Every writer needs a reader! The Graduate Writing Center offers up to three 50-minute writing consultations per week to graduate students and post-docs from all disciplines. We provide support in developing class projects, job documents, publications, theses, dissertations, and more. Whether you're at the brainstorming and outlining stage or would like to review a completed draft, our trained peer and professional consultants are available to help you not only strengthen your current project but also expand your writing skills for future projects. 



If you have any questions, please contact us at gradwritingcenter@ttu.edu. To learn more about our other services, including writing groups, workshops, thesis and dissertation boot camps and special programs, check out our website at www.grad.writingcenter.ttu.edu.
Posted:
6/5/2024

Originator:
Rebecca Bruning

Email:
Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU


