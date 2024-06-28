Get ready for the 3rd annual Transformative Undergraduate Experiences Symposium hosted by the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE). This year’s symposium will be held October 25-26, 2024. Until then, LOOK OUT – registration opens July 17th at 8 a.m.

The symposium is an opportunity for undergraduate students to present their work during the fall semester through oral presentation, in the form of synchronous 3-min Impact Talks. These sessions focus on allowing students to articulate the impact of their projects and hone their skills in communicating their projects to a non-expert audience.

For up-to-date information on the 3rd Annual Symposium visit our website. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more information!