Ignite Talks - Mandela Washington Fellowship

The 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship includes an opportunity for the Fellows to present a three to five minute Ignite Talk discussing the work they are doing/ plan to do in their home countries, an issue of importance to them, or something they have learned at Texas Tech that has impacted their work.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by IREX. Texas Tech University is a sub-grantee of IREX and is implementing a Leadership Institute as a part of the Fellowship. For more information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship, please visit the Fellowship's website at www.mandelawashingtonfellowship.org.