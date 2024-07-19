free access to industry career certificates through Coursera Career Academy for all students, staff, and faculty. These self-paced asynchronous certificates are designed to help you learn new skills, build up existing ones, and further your career opportunities from industry leaders such as IBM. Microsoft, Meta, and more! You can enroll in as many certificates as you like! Learn more and create your free certificates course account today using your ttu.edu email address at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-7049 for more information. As part of our ongoing commitment to support your growth and success, TTU offersaccess to industry career certificates through Coursera Career Academy for all students, staff, and faculty. These self-paced asynchronous certificates are designed to help you learn new skills, build up existing ones, and further your career opportunities from industry leaders such as IBM. Microsoft, Meta, and more! You can enroll in as many certificates as you like! Learn more and create your free certificates course account today using your ttu.edu email address ator call 806-742-7049 for more information. Posted:

7/19/2024



Originator:

Stephanie A Cross



Email:

Stephanie.A.Cross@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Online CEU and Registration





Categories

Academic

Faculty/Staff Organization

