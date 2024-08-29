Calling all First Year and Sophomore First Generation College Students!

The McNair Explorers Program is a preparatory program for First Year and Sophomore students interested in research. Our Explorers Program is a steppingstone towards other research programs at Tech like the McNair Scholars Program, TRUE Scholars, and LSAMP Scholars.

McNair Explorers participate in various workshops and seminars each Fall and Spring semester that prepare them for entrance into the McNair Scholars Program. Workshops and Seminars cover topics such as: "What is Research?"; "What is Graduate School?"; "Why go to Graduate School?"; as well as classes on library research and research methods. Students that complete the McNair Explorers Program will be given preference for acceptance into the McNair Scholars Program and be introduced to the many research opportunities on campus.