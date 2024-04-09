Fall semester schedule and zoom link:

Wednesdays, from 10:30 -11:30 am.

Sept. 04/ Sept.18/ Oct. 02/ Oct.16/ Oct. 30

Zoom-link:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94698713845

Meeting-ID: 946 9871 3845





We welcome you to the Fall semester of 2024 and to the fourth academic year of the cross-disciplinary graduate colloquium!

The Doctoral/Master Colloquium provides our graduates a collaborative environment across all disciplines to come together, share and receive feedback on their graduate experience, on their ongoing research projects, whether it be thesis work, research papers, or lab studies. Furthermore, by attending the colloquium and registering as a premium member, graduates have access to research and fellowship opportunities.

In addition to the biweekly Wednesday meetings, here are some of the key benefits and events that the colloquium has to offer:

- The annual "United in Research" cross-disciplinary graduate conference

- Best Research Topic Award

- Support for graduate conference travel

- Charles S. Peirce Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellowship

- Interdisciplinary Course Fellowship

- Research Assistance opportunities

If you are interested in participating, please keep an eye on the event calendar sent by the graduate school or register directly at:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/programs/colloquium.php

We look forward to seeing you at the upcoming colloquium events!