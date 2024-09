CALL FOR ABSTRACTS





United in Research



A Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Conference





And





Best Cross-Disciplinary

Doctoral Research Award





The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites graduates to the Fall semester conference on





November 15th from 10:00-4:00pm







The conference aims to present ongoing doctoral graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.





Best Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Research Award

The award is funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research. Selection for the award is based on originality as well as its potential social and scientific impact.



How to apply



• Please submit an abstract proposal not more than 500 words to





• The deadline for abstract submissions is 10.15.2024.





• Confirmed applicants are expected to present their works at the graduate conference "United in Research."





Eligibility