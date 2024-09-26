CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

United in Research

A Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Conference

And

Best Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Research Award

The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites graduates to the Fall semester conference on

November 15th from 10:00-4:00pm



The conference aims to present ongoing doctoral graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.

Best Cross-Disciplinary Doctoral Research Award The award is funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research. Selection for the award is based on originality as well as its potential social and scientific impact.



How to apply

• Please submit an abstract proposal not more than 500 words to brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu, 806-834-0999.

• The deadline for abstract submissions is 10.15.2024.

• Confirmed applicants are expected to present their works at the graduate conference "United in Research."

Eligibility



• Abstracts must include a synopsis of the research question, methods, and relevance to social and scientific

advancement.



Award

• The award covers $600- financial support for research expenses.

• The primary researcher must be a student at the TTU graduate school.

9/26/2024



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism





