The Rawls College of Business has invited

, Ph.D., to give a guest presentation entitled “The Value of AI: Two Field Experiments on Medical Platform” as part of the Buesseler Distinguished Lectureship Series at the Merket Alumni Pavillion on 09/20/24, from 11:30 pm to 1:00 pm. A catered lunch will be provided. Li is a professor and funding director of the Bauer Human-Centered AI Institute and is endowed

of AI at the C.T. Bauer College of Business of the University of Houston. During the talk, he will cover his papers “Physician Adoption of AI Assistant”, and “Exploring AI’s Emotional Intelligence: A Field Experiment on Human-AI Collaboration”.



