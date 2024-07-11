|
Get ready to engage as a family in all things STEM at the third annual Family STEM Night Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the SUB Ballroom. Hosted by TTU's STEM CORE, this free, come-and-go event is for K-12 students and their families to engage in hands-on STEM exploration. STEM Student Organizations,TTU Departments, and local STEM businesses will have tables with everything from live insects, to robots, virtual reality, coding, 3D printing, and much more. Families have chances to win prizes and will leave with more STEM resources to access from home. Don't miss this opportunity for the whole family and it's all free! Have questions? Email: stem-core@ttu.edu
|Posted:
10/30/2024
Originator:
Allison Eubanks
Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
Department:
STEM Core ORDC
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/7/2024
Location:
SUB Ballroom
Categories