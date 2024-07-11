Get ready to engage as a family in all things STEM at the third annual Family STEM Night tomorrow night, Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the SUB Ballroom. Hosted by TTU's STEM CORE, this free, come-and-go event is for K-12 students and their families to engage in hands-on STEM exploration. STEM Student Organizations,TTU Departments, and local STEM businesses will have tables with everything from live insects, to robots, virtual reality, coding, s3D printing, and much more. Families have chances to win prizes and will leave with more STEM resources to access from home. Don't miss this opportunity for the whole family and it's all free! Have questions? Email: stem-core@ttu.edu

Posted:

11/6/2024



Originator:

Allison Eubanks



Email:

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/7/2024



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

