A Graduate Course Across Disciplines





Why should I take this class?

The course teaches methods for exploring innovative research across disciplines; it helps you develop communication skills to interact with other fields and learn how to represent your case effectively in competitive environments. Enhancing your interdisciplinary skills opens opportunities to leverage your benefits in any professional environment.







Description

This course will introduce graduate students to the principles and practices of conducting innovative cross-disciplinary research across disciplines. Students will learn how to integrate knowledge and methods from multiple disciplines to address complex scientific questions and societal challenges. Through case studies, workshops, and hands-on projects, students will develop the skills necessary to conduct innovative and impactful research that needs cross-disciplinary knowledge.





What distinguishes this course from other Interdisciplinary or Transdisciplinary Studies programs?

The course utilizes the Relational Reasoning Approach method, a method based on logic that allows the participants to practice setting common goals, and develop integrated, and individual models for problem-solving.







For more information please contact: brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu





