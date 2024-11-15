Cross-disciplinary Doctoral Conference

United in Research

The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites you to its fourth public conference. The conference aims to present ongoing graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.

Date: Friday, November 15th

Location: Main Library Building 3rd floor Room 305

The presenters are this semester's candidates for the Best Graduate Research Award, funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism, to recognize and encourage excellence in interdisciplinary graduate research.

The awardee will be announced by the end of 2024.





RSVP to brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu

