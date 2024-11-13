“Opening Space” is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices and emphasizes a collective sense of belonging as we cope with a complicated world. The series seeks to create opportunity for dialogue among students, faculty, staff, and community partners, with the goal of celebrating individual histories and affirming our shared connections. By inviting individuals who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics to reflect on their lived experiences and professional journeys, we highlight the bridges and points of connection between our shared communities. Join us in November as we highlight professionals that have served on the front lines, as well as those who support and empower veterans through health and wellness initiatives, featuring panelists Deborah Denenfeld, Executive Director of Dancing Well; Jon Menchaca, TTUHSC Instructor in the School of Nursing; Ron Milam, TTU Professor of History and Executive Director of the Institute for Peace & Conflict. The event will promote conversation among individuals – students, faculty, staff, and community partners – who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics. By sharing a dialogue between and across their fields of expertise and experience, we highlight the bridges and points of connection amongst us.