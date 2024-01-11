TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RSVP Today! Field Experiment and Intervention-Based research - 11/01

The Rawls College of Business invites you to the presentation "Field Experiment and Intervention-based Research: Opportunities and Challenges" by Prof. Rogelio Oliva. Dr. Oliva is the Co Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Operations Management and the Robyn L. '89 and Alan B. Roberts '78 Chair in Business at the Mays Business School of Texas A&M University.

Attending this presentation will also be an excellent opportunity to explore potential interdisciplinary collaborations.

Refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP at this link.

We hope to see you there!
Posted:
10/22/2024

Originator:
Laura Bilbao

Email:
laura.bilbao@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 11/1/2024

Location:
703 Flint Ave. - Fireplace Room 115

