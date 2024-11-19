Getting and using your free ORCID iD and ORCID record can help you save time and get credit for your work in funding, publishing and research reporting workflows. Funding organizations, publishers and research institutions are increasingly requiring or asking for ORCID IDs from researchers, so this workshop will help you make sure you are ahead of the game.

In this workshop, we will cover:

- An overview of the benefits of ORCID for researchers

- How ORCID can help you save time throughout the research landscape

- Tips and tricks for keeping your ORCID record up-to-date

No prior experience with ORCID necessary. The session recording will be sent to all who

register. See you there!

Speaker Info:

This session will be led by Sheila Rabun (https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1196-6279),

Senior Strategist for Research Infrastructure Programs at Lyrasis. Sheila has

managed the ORCID US Community since 2018 and has a background in

academic libraries and digital scholarship.

If you have any questions or need assistance setting up your ORCID account, please don't hesitate to reach out to your Personal Librarian.

This post is sponsored by the Texas Tech University Library. ORCID aligns with our core mission of supporting academic success, research, and scholarly excellence for the Texas Tech community.