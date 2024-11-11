We are excited to invite you to an upcoming workshop on the Open Science Framework (OSF), a free, open-source platform designed to support transparent and reproducible research across all disciplines.

OSF allows researchers to:

Collaborate efficiently with team members, sharing data, materials and protocols at every stage of the research process.

Organize projects in one central location, keeping track of all files, documentation and research outputs.

Pre-register studies, ensuring transparency and helping avoid common issues like publication bias and p-hacking.

Share research openly or selectively, controlling access to projects and increasing the visibility of your work.

Join our monthly webinars to explore a variety of use cases highlighting how OSF can support your open science practices and solve common problems many researchers face throughout the research lifecycle, while also providing a guided tour through key workflows and features.

Each session will feature an overview of the OSF followed by a Q&A session. It's a great opportunity to join us, learn and ask any questions you might have.

Can't make it to the live session? You can still sign up to get the recording and resources sent to your inbox.

This post is sponsored by the Texas Tech University Library. OSF aligns with our core mission of supporting academic success, research and scholarly excellence for the Texas Tech community.