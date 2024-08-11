The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts and the Office of Faculty Success are cosponsoring a Faculty Connectedness Fireside Chat on Friday, November 8, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm, in the Maedgen Theatre Building, Room 240.

The chat will begin with a moderated panel discussion between faculty from across the University who will discuss the ways a sense of connectedness to the university, their units, their students, and the Lubbock community inform their research, scholarship, and teaching. Following the panel, an informal lunch will give panelists and attendees an opportunity to continue the discussion.