The program will support faculty and staff in the development of societal impact in their respective research areas with specific focus on issues of climate change. The program’s goal is to enhance societal impact by guiding fellows in integrating impact in grant submissions.

Faculty or staff members interested in submitting proposals for external funding, with a focus on societal impact and climate change, are invited to participate. The geography of impact may vary based upon each fellow’s research interest, and it may include applicants within and outside of Lubbock, including El Paso, and other regional, national, and international TTU locations.

This program encompasses all mission areas: learning, discovery, and engagement. Fellows will receive $1,000 for participating and completing the semester-long program.





Program Description

During the fellowship, fellows will develop their societal impact portfolio by working to:

• Identify and describe a proposal with societal benefit and scholarly output with impact;

• Engage with faculty mentors to develop appropriate short/long­term goals for their project;

• Demonstrate understanding of societal impact through completion of grant proposal executive summary, and logic model;

• Attend weekly workshops and webinars.





Schedule Outline

Dates: January 24th - May 9th, 2025.

Time Commitment: Weekly workshop meetings, Friday mornings, 2-3 hours each. Please refer to the attached draft schedule.

Deliverable: Grant proposal executive summary, or as outlined by each fellow.





Application Instructions

1. Letter of Interest describing:

• Research area and its intersection with societal impact,

• Examples of past work related to impact and climate change,

• Geographic interest of the work,

• Individual goals for this program;





2. Current Curriculum Vitae.

3. Deadline: December 9th, 2024, 5PM CT to Ersela Kripa, Associate Vice Provost of Outreach and Engagement at ersela.kripa@ttu.edu