Faculty & Staff - Share Your Feedback & Enter to Win a $50 Dining Plan!
Hello Texas Tech Faculty & Staff! We’d love to hear from you! Take a few minutes to complete our short survey, and you’ll be entered to win a $50 dining plan! Your feedback will help us improve campus dining options for our professional community.

Click here to share your thoughts and enter: Survey Link

Thank you for helping us make dining better for everyone!

