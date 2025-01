Our discussions will kickoff with an introductory talk on the topic “Energy, Atmospheric Hazards, and the Necessity of Cross-Disciplinary Solutions.” By Dr. John Schroeder, Senior Director of the National Wind Institute at Texas Tech. This gathering, organized by the cross-disciplinary faculty initiative, provides a wonderful opportunity to share our research experiences across various colleges/departments and explore potential collaborations.



1/13/2025



Brianna Sanchez



Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 1/14/2025



Library Room 305



