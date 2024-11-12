The EBSCOhost interface will have a new look and feel beginning Jan. 7, 2025. The updated interface will provide access to the same content as EBSCOhost Classic and will include features such as enhanced search and filtering options, personalized dashboards, accessibility improvements, modern result lists, and greater citing and sharing options.

A preview of the new EBSCOhost interface is available to users now. More information about the transition to the new interface is provided in the TTU Libraries’ New EBSCOhost Interface LibGuide.

EBSCO is not expecting any interruptions in access to EBSCOhost databases before, during or after the transition. If you do experience problems, please contact us at libraries.ERLIBSYS@ttu.edu.