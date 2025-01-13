The American Heart Association-funded Supporting Undergraduate Research Experiences (AHA SURE) program provides a 9 week (Jun 2 - Aug 1) summer research experience at Texas Tech University. Applicants will be paired with faculty mentors and conduct research. Applicants will build their science communication skills by presenting at a symposium at the end of the summer. Applicants will network with other AHA SURE awardees, leading scientists and physicians from other institutions at the AHA Scientific Sessions national meeting in November.

For more info about the AHA Sure program, click here

Benefits $6000 research stipend

Housing costs for applicants outside the greater Lubbock area

One-time roundtrip airfare to/from the Lubbock airport for students more than four hours away, arriving from a US location

One-time registration, housing, and airfare costs to attend the national AHA Scientific Sessions conference in November Application deadline: January 24, 2025 Apply today!

Please address questions to Dr. Peter Keyel Posted:

1/13/2025



Originator:

Jacy Enloe



Email:

Jacy.Enloe@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





