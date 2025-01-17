TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
CALL FOR ABSTRACTS: Promoting Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration
CALL FOR POSTER ABSTRACTS
Promoting Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration in Research

Description:
This is a call for abstracts to be presented in poster format that demonstrate cross-disciplinary collaborative projects. Cross-disciplinary collaborative projects combine multiple investigators that apply different/multiple/diverse approaches and methods to solve specific problems. These abstracts can include any research discipline and is open-ended.

Eligibility:
Graduate students and post-docs from all disciplines

For more information and how to submit an abstract please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php
Posted:
1/17/2025

Originator:
Brianna Sanchez

Email:
Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism


Categories