The workshops include: Best Practices in Library Research - Jan. 24

How to Conduct a Literature Review - Jan. 31

Publishing Your Research - Feb. 7

Poster Design and Presentation - Feb. 14

Managing Your Citations - Feb. 21

Identifying Grants for Research - Feb. 28

Managing Your Research Data - March 7

Predatory Publishing - March 14

Altmetrics - March 28

Copyright and Fair Use - April 4





You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate: please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.

