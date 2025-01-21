TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Research Strategies Initiative

The workshops include:
  • Best Practices in Library Research - Jan. 24
  • How to Conduct a Literature Review - Jan. 31
  • Publishing Your Research - Feb. 7
  • Poster Design and Presentation - Feb. 14
  • Managing Your Citations - Feb. 21
  • Identifying Grants for Research - Feb. 28
  • Managing Your Research Data - March 7
  • Predatory Publishing - March 14
  • Altmetrics - March 28
  • Copyright and Fair Use - April 4


 

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate: please register for workshops. 


For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148. 


Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
