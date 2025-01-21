The workshops include:
- Best Practices in Library Research - Jan. 24
- How to Conduct a Literature Review - Jan. 31
- Publishing Your Research - Feb. 7
- Poster Design and Presentation - Feb. 14
- Managing Your Citations - Feb. 21
- Identifying Grants for Research - Feb. 28
- Managing Your Research Data - March 7
- Predatory Publishing - March 14
- Altmetrics - March 28
- Copyright and Fair Use - April 4
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate: please register for workshops.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.