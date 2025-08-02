|
Register your child or sibling today for Tech Savvy, a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in hands-on STEM activities and explore STEM careers. Parents and teachers are welcome (not required) to register and will have a special workshop that includes a resource packet. STEM CORE is hosting Tech Savvy on Saturday, February 8, 2025 in the SUB Ballroom. Register today before it closes on February 3:
|Posted:
1/21/2025
Originator:
Allison Eubanks
Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
Department:
STEM Core ORDC
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2025
Location:
SUB Ballroom
