Register your child or sibling today for Tech Savvy, a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in hands-on STEM activities and explore STEM careers. Parents and teachers are welcome (not required) to register and will have a special workshop that includes a resource packet. STEM CORE is hosting Tech Savvy on Saturday, February 8, 2025 in the SUB Ballroom. Register today before it closes on February 3:

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/8/2025



SUB Ballroom



