Invite Your Middle School Child or Sibling to Tech Savvy!
Register your child or sibling today for Tech Savvy, a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in hands-on STEM activities and explore STEM careers. Parents and teachers are welcome (not required) to register and will have a special workshop that includes a resource packet. STEM CORE is hosting Tech Savvy on Saturday, February 8, 2025 in the SUB Ballroom. Register today before it closes on February 3: https://dynamicforms.ngwebsolutions.com/Submit/Start/84252cec-5ad0-4066-9462-4a484b0e12cb?SSO=N
1/21/2025

Allison Eubanks

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

STEM Core ORDC

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2025

SUB Ballroom

