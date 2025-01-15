Participants must be above the age of 18.

This research should only take 60-75 minutes to complete. Participants of the study will be entered into a drawing to win $20 gift cards. Two winners will be drawn each month of the study's duration. Interested participants should below to get started with the 8-quesiton eligibility survey.

The study will take place in the Biology Building on the Texas Tech main campus.





Want to participate? Great!





Click the link to see if you are eligible! https://tinyurl.com/naturecuessurvey

This study has been approved by the Protection of Human Subjects Committee at Texas Tech University.

Additional details can be found at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/Naturecues









