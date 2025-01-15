



Dear Texas Tech Community,

As we continue our journey through the spring semester, I reach out once again with an update and a request. My dissertation journey is progressing—I've had the pleasure of interviewing 10 participants so far, and I am looking to speak with 8-10 more international students who hail from collectivist cultures.

Study Overview: My research focuses on the unique adaptation experiences of international students who were born and raised in collectivist cultures. This study aims to deepen our understanding of their challenges and experiences in navigating life at Texas Tech and the U.S.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be an international student at Texas Tech University on an F-1 visa.

Should have been studying at TTU for at least two semesters.

Born and raised in a collectivist culture (e.g., countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, or Latin America).

Did not move to an individualist culture during formative years (before adulthood).

Please Note: Students who were born in collectivist cultures but later moved to individualist cultures are not eligible for this study, as the focus is on those who had a predominantly collectivist upbringing.

Participation Details:

Participate in a 45–60-minute confidential interview discussing your experiences.

Interviews will be audio recorded, anonymized, and securely stored.

Participation is voluntary, with no penalty for skipping questions or withdrawing.

Incentive: Participants will receive a Texas Tech themed water bottle as a token of appreciation.

Confidentiality: Your privacy is paramount. Identifying details will be replaced with pseudonyms, and de-identified data may be used for future research without further consent.

Contact Information:

Principal Researcher: Dr. Jenna LaFreniere, jenna.lafreniere@ttu.edu, (806) 834-2808

Co-Investigator: Julia Cui, cui68027@ttu.edu, (408) 449-9630

Human Research Protection Program: hrpp@ttu.edu, (806) 742-2064

I am immensely grateful for your support and participation.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to contribute to our understanding of international student experiences at Texas Tech. Your participation could help improve future support for international students.

Warm regards and happy spring semester!





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.