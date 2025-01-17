The Office of Outreach and Engagement and the Office of the Provost are inviting nominations for the 2025 President’s Engaged Scholarship Awards Program.

Recognized faculty members partner with individuals or organizations outside of the university (such as K-12 schools, businesses, non-profit organizations, government agencies, neighborhood groups, etc.) to address an important community need or larger societal issue. They share their disciplinary knowledge and expertise to help find solutions that positively impact the lives of individuals and communities, while benefiting teaching and learning, research or creative activity, and scholarship. The program includes the following two awards :

President’s Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Award. The award recognizes individual TTU faculty or faculty-led teams (faculty, staff, and/or students) for a longer-term project or activity that a) demonstrates a significant and sustained commitment to engagement with community partners, and b) shows evidence of significant impact on communities/society as well as the university (faculty, staff, and/or students). It recognizes the highest ranked project or activity in each of the following Engaged Scholarship categories: Engaged Teaching & Learning, Engaged Research, and Engaged Creative Activity. For definitions, please see attachment. The award carries a monetary prize of $2,000 per category.

President’s Emerging Engaged Scholarship Award. The award recognizes TTU faculty for a relatively new project or initiative that demonstrates high potential for the advancement of engaged scholarship. The project or initiative shows outstanding promise for having considerable impact on both the community and the university (faculty, staff, or students). It carries a monetary prize of $1,500 and recognizes one faculty-led project or initiative.

Funds may go to an individual faculty member or a team. For application guidelines and submissions, please log into Texas Tech Competition Space at

https://ttumain.infoready4.com/