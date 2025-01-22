In this workshop, hosted by the Engagement Scholarship Consortium (ESC).* Dr. Rod Williams, vice provost for outreach and engagement at Texas Tech University, will discuss how to frame your dossiers, incorporate important components, and report impact. This session will also address strategies to evaluate engagement dossiers in external reviews and on primary promotion committees.

