Preparing and Evaluating Engagement Dossiers - 1/22/15 - 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

In this workshop, hosted by the Engagement Scholarship Consortium (ESC).* Dr. Rod Williams, vice provost for outreach and engagement at Texas Tech University, will discuss how to frame your dossiers, incorporate important components, and report impact. This session will also address strategies to evaluate engagement dossiers in external reviews and on primary promotion committees.

*The Engagement Scholarship Consortium offers webinars and online professional development and networking opportunities for faculty, practitioners, graduate students, and university leaders throughout the year. These opportunities are offered exclusively to individuals affiliated with ESC member institutions.
1/17/2025

Birgit Green

birgit.green@ttu.edu

University Outreach and Engagement

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/22/2025

via zoom

