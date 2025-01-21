We invite all interested parties to submit a proposal for Texas Tech University Libraries’ annual All Things Open Week virtual conference, co-hosted by Kennesaw State University Libraries. We’re dedicated to promoting inclusive, intentional open access practices regardless of discipline or audience. The theme of All Things Open 2025 is “Sustainable Growth.”

What does “all things open” encompass?

Open access publishing

Open data

Open educational resources

Open pedagogy

Open science

Open-source software

Open licensing and fair use

And any other efforts to increase access and educational equity!

Speakers may choose to present either a lightning talk or a full-length presentation.

The submission portal is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2025 (please note due date updated from previous announcements). For more information and to submit a proposal, please follow this link: digitalcommons.kennesaw.edu/ato/cfp.html