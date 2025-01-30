We are looking for undergraduate students who are 18 years or older, U.S. citizens, enrolled full-time at TTU, and who are graduating in May 2025 to participate in an online survey for a research study about employment perceptions and mental health experiences sometimes faced by college students now or in the past.

We will ask you to fill out several online questionnaires about your thoughts, feelings, and activities. This task will take approximately 20–25 minutes. Upon completion of the study, you can choose to be entered into a drawing with a 1 in 10 chance of being selected to obtain a $20 Amazon gift card. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

The link below will take you to more information and the survey.

Link to the Qualtrics Survey: