Nominations Now Open: Global Vision Awards!

The Global Vision Awards is a prestigious event that celebrates the outstanding faculty, staff, and community partners who are advancing Texas Tech University's global engagement and strengthening its international impact. Proceeds from this event will support transformative initiatives, including the newly launched Emergency Medical and Travel (EMT) Fund, a vital resource that assists students during unforeseen emergencies.

Become a table sponsor today or nominate your extraordinary department, staff, or faculty for this distinguished honor!
Posted:
1/27/2025

Originator:
Carolina Arellanos

Email:
carolina.arellanos@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2025

Location:
International Cultural Center

