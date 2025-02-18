The inaugural Rawls Research Conference is right around the corner! RSVP now and see how you can be part of this event featuring Rawls research February 18 and 19 . The conference will focus on addressing tomorrow’s business challenges today, particularly when it comes to tackling two of the world's most pressing issues: sustainability and artificial intelligence (AI). Researchers from any business discipline, interested faculty from other TTU research areas, and corporate executives seeking solutions to business challenges are invited. Various keynote presentations and other panels will be featured throughout a comprehensive two day-long agenda. Understanding and fostering sustainability is crucial for business researchers and practitioners in co-creating products, services and business models that enhance the resilience and prosperity of the socio-ecological system. Understanding the opportunities and risks brought about by AI is essential for business leaders to improve organizational efficiency and resilience without missing market opportunities or violating ethical norms. Posted:

