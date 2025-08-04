We are seeking participants (aged 18 +) to be involved in a study about behavioral and psychological responses to nature stimuli. Participants will be exposed to various sensory cues and will then be asked to provide saliva samples, vital signs (heart rate and blood pressure), and their emotional and psychological responses via survey.

Want to participate? Great!

Click the link to see if you are eligible! https://tinyurl.com/naturecuessurvey

This research should only take 60 minutes to complete. Participants of the study will be entered into a drawing to win $20 gift cards. Two winners will be drawn each month of the study's duration. Interested participants should click below to get started with the 8-quesiton eligibility survey.

The study will take place in the Biology Building on the Texas Tech main campus.