Hello Students,
We’re conducting a brief (10-minute) anonymous survey on how biology students perceive and adapt generative AI tools. We're especially interested in your thoughts on:
- Ethical concerns (e.g., academic integrity, data privacy)
- Ease of use (how intuitive the tools are)
- Usefulness (how helpful they are for learning and research)
Survey link: https://ttucas.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eVf9ufWlPckvKrI
Your feedback will help guide how AI is integrated or regulated in biology education. Participation is anonymous, and responses are confidential under IRB-approved protocols.
As a thank-you, you'll receive a $10 Amazon gift card after completing the survey and a separate compensation form (stored securely and separately).
If you have questions, feel free to contact Shifath Bin Syed at [shifsyed@ttu.edu] or Dr Josh Reid at [joshreid@ttu.edu], (806) 834-8223.
Thank you for your time and input!
This research study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.