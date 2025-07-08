Hello Students,

We’re conducting a brief (10-minute) anonymous survey on how biology students perceive and adapt generative AI tools. We're especially interested in your thoughts on:

Ethical concerns (e.g., academic integrity, data privacy)

(e.g., academic integrity, data privacy) Ease of use (how intuitive the tools are)

(how intuitive the tools are) Usefulness (how helpful they are for learning and research)

Survey link: https://ttucas.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eVf9ufWlPckvKrI

Your feedback will help guide how AI is integrated or regulated in biology education. Participation is anonymous, and responses are confidential under IRB-approved protocols.

As a thank-you, you'll receive a $10 Amazon gift card after completing the survey and a separate compensation form (stored securely and separately).

If you have questions, feel free to contact Shifath Bin Syed at [shifsyed@ttu.edu] or Dr Josh Reid at [joshreid@ttu.edu], (806) 834-8223.

Thank you for your time and input!





This research study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.